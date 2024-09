Photo : YONHAP News

The sweltering heat continues on Tuesday, the fourth day of the Chuseok holiday, with afternoon highs surpassing 30 degrees Celsius in most regions.Seoul and most parts of the nation experienced a tropical night phenomenon, with the lows for the previous night staying above 25 degrees Celsius.This is the latest in the year that a tropical night has occurred in the capital city.Jeju Island had its 71st tropical night of the season on Tuesday, setting a fresh record in an unusually hot September.The nation is gripped by the scorching weather due to the high-pressure system moving eastward from the East Sea and Typhoon Bebinca, which has landed in Shanghai and brought hot and humid winds to the Korean Peninsula.Showers are forecast for the capital region and Chungcheong Province in the afternoon and other regions into the night, but the Chuseok full moon is expected to be visible at 6:17 p.m. in Seoul and 6:06 p.m. in Busan.