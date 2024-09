Photo : YONHAP News

An agency of the U.S. Department of Defense says that it has identified 700 service members who were listed as missing from the Korean War.The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Monday that it has identified the 700th missing personnel from the Korean War since forensic scientists began analyzing recovered remains in 1982.This number is in addition to the roughly two-thousand Americans whose remains were identified in the years immediately following the end of the Korean War, when the North Korean government returned more than three thousand sets of remains to U.S. custody.The United States suffered about 36-thousand-500 casualties during the war and more than 74-hundred remain missing.The agency believes that about 53-hundred of the missing are located in North Korea.