Science

S. Korea Finishes Second in 2024 WorldSkills Competition

Written: 2024-09-17 13:48:42Updated: 2024-09-17 13:49:23

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has finished runner-up at a global vocational skills competition held in France. 

The employment and labor ministry said on Monday that South Korea won ten gold, 13 silver, nine bronze and eleven Medallions for Excellence at the WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, which closed on Sunday. 

South Korea was placed second with a total of 232 points trailing China which finished on top with 240. Taiwan ranked third, followed by Switzerland and France. 

Korea was runner-up in the previous 2022 event and has a total of 19 victories at the global biennial competition for young professionals. 

In this year's competition, South Korean participants won gold in the disciplines such as CNC milling, additive manufacturing, welding, industrial control, mobile robotics, robot system integration and beauty therapy.

The 48th edition of the competition will be held in Shanghai in 2026, while the 49th event set for in 2028 is set to be hosted by Aichi Prefecture in Japan.
