Busan Film Festival Set to Open on October 2

Photo : YONHAP News

The Busan International Film Festival(BIFF) is set to open for the 29th edition in early October.Asia’s largest film festival will kick off on October 2 for a ten-day run in Busan, featuring 224 films from 63 countries.The festival will open with the world premiere of “Uprising,” produced and co-written by Park Chan-wook, and close with “Spirit World” directed by Singapore's Eric Khoo.Directed by Kim Sang-Man, “Uprising” marks Park's first collaboration with Netflix. It will be the first time that a movie on OTT or streaming opens the film festival.The southern port city will also screen two films directed by Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who has been named Asian Filmmaker of The Year by the festival."RM: Right People, Wrong Place," a documentary that follows BTS member RM, will also premiere at the event.The Asian Contents and Film Market, a networking and business platform for content industry professionals worldwide, will also be held during the festival.