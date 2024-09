Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has fired ballistic missiles towards the East Sea, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS).The JCS said it detected the launch ​from the Kaechon area in South Pyongan Province at around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday.Without providing specific details of the projectiles, the JCS said that the missiles flew around 400 kilometers.Japanese defense officials said the North Korean projectiles fell into waters outside of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.The South Korean military is analyzing the details of the short-range ballistic missiles, which it shared with the U.S. and Japanese counterparts.The North last week test-fired a new 600 mm multiple rocket launcher, and disclosed images of a uranium enrichment facility where it makes highly enriched uranium for nuclear warheads.