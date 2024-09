Photo : YONHAP News

The Kia Tigers have won the regular-season title in the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO), heading straight to the Korean Series.The Tigers were defeated by the SSG Landers 2-0 Tuesday but secured the regular-season title as second-place Samsung Lions lost 8-4 to the Doosan Bears.With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Lions cannot catch up to the Tigers which have already secured 83 wins.In the Korean Series, the Tigers will face the winner of the penultimate round of the postseason.