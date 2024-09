Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the Czech Republic this week to help clinch a major nuclear energy project in the European nation.Yoon is scheduled to embark on a four-day trip on Thursday, marking the first official visit by a South Korean president to Prague in nearly nine years.The South Korean president will hold talks with Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala during his visit, seeking to expand cooperation in nuclear energy, trade and investment.Yoon's trip to the Czech Republic comes two months after Prague selected state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power for exclusive negotiations to construct two nuclear reactors at the existing Dukovany nuclear power station.