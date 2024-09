Photo : KBS News

The presidential office convened a meeting to review the nation’s security status immediately after North Korea test launched several short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday.Sources close to the presidential office said that Yin Sung-hwan, the second deputy national security adviser, presided over the meeting.Attendees were briefed on the latest situation from related agencies and discussed countermeasures.The Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier detected multiple short-range ballistic missiles that flew in the northeastern direction from the Kaechon region of Pyongan Province at around 6:50 a.m.The provocation comes five days after the North disclosed ​images of a uranium enrichment facility where it makes highly enriched uranium for nuclear warheads.