N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles after Disclosing Uranium Enrichment Facility

Photo : KCNA = YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, further raising tensions just five days after disclosing a uranium enrichment facility. The short-range missiles flew some 400 kilometers as analysts say North Korea may try to further escalate tensions ahead of the presidential elections in the U.S. in November.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: North Korea fired ballistic missiles towards the East Sea, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS).The JCS said it detected the launch ​from the Kaechon area in South Pyongan Province at around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday.Without providing specific details of the projectiles, the JCS said that the missiles flew around 400 kilometers in a northeastern direction.North Korea has, in the vicinity, a test target facility on the island of P'i-do located some 400 kilometers away from the launch site.Japanese authorities said the North Korean projectiles fell into waters outside of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.The South Korean military is analyzing the details of the short-range ballistic missiles, which it shared with the U.S. and Japanese counterparts.The North last week test-fired a new 600 millimeter multiple rocket launcher, and disclosed images of a uranium enrichment facility where it makes highly enriched uranium for nuclear warheads.North Korea has claimed that it is capable of mounting nuclear warheads on its KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles and its 600 millimeter rockets.Ahead of the presidential election in the U.S. in November, political analysts say North Korea is expected to escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula to increase leverage for future negotiations with Washington.The presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday convened a meeting presided over by second deputy national security adviser Yin Sung-hwan to discuss the North's latest provocation.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.