Photo : KBS

Korea is experiencing an unusually hot September, with thermometers reaching up to 38 degrees Celsius in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province, and Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, on Tuesday.Temperatures in most regions in the south and inland areas of the Chungcheong provinces, including Gwangju; Namwon, North Jeolla Province; Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province; Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province and Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province, soared above 35 degrees, renewing previous highs for September.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, afternoon highs in Seoul stood at 33-point-two degrees, surpassing 33 degrees when heat wave warnings are issued.The weather agency expects the scorching heat to continue until Thursday, before dropping off over the weekend after showers sweep across the nation on Friday.