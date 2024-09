Photo : KBS

Traffic was backed up on highways across the nation as travelers return home on the last day of the five-day Chuseok holiday.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation on Wednesday, it was expected to take around six hours and 20 minutes for traffic passing through Busan toll gates at 2 p.m. to arrive in Seoul.For drivers heading to the port city from the capital, it was estimated to take five hours and ten minutes.The 430-kilometer drive usually takes around four hours.Those traveling to Seoul from the southwestern city of Gwangju will likely stay behind the wheel for four hours and 50 minutes.The long queues of traffic are expected to ease only at around midnight for motorists heading back to the capital.Travelers heading south are expected to have an easier time.