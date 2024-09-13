Reuters: Yoon Confident Nuclear Deal with Czech Republic Will Go Ahead

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly said he is confident that a nuclear plant construction deal with the Czech Republic will go ahead despite legal concerns.Yoon made the remarks in a written interview with Reuters ahead of his visit to the European country on Thursday.In the interview, released Thursday, Yoon said South Korea is confident it can overcome any obstacles to the project, despite appeals launched by Westinghouse and EDF, which oppose the deal.In July, the Czech Republic selected Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power as the preferred bidder to build two new nuclear power units, but the U.S.-based Westinghouse and France's EDF appealed the decision after losing in the final tender round.Yoon reportedly said Seoul and Washington are working to create an "amicable atmosphere" among businesses in the nuclear energy sector and that their efforts will facilitate a smooth resolution to any disputes.The president said the South Korean government will communicate closely with the Czech government to ensure the contract is finalized seamlessly, stressing that the project’s success is of “paramount importance.”Yoon also said he will explore joint responses with Czech leaders to address North Korea's nuclear and missile development activities and Pyongyang's increasing military transactions with Russia.