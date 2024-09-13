KCNA: N. Korea Test-Fired Ballistic, Cruise Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says it successfully tested a new tactical ballistic missile using a super-large warhead on Wednesday, as well as modified cruise missiles.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, the Missile Administration successfully test-fired the new missile, the Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5, which is tipped with a four-point-five-ton super-large conventional warhead.The KCNA said the test was carried out to verify hit accuracy at medium range, 320 kilometers, and to verify the explosive power of the super-large warhead.The North also test-fired strategic cruise missiles whose performance has been upgraded for combat use.The South Korean military said Wednesday that it detected multiple short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Kaechon area in the North's South Pyongan Province on Wednesday morning, adding that the missiles flew northeast, but it did not mention the strategic cruise missiles.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly expressed satisfaction with the test results after an inspection, stressing the need to continue to bolster the country’s nuclear force.