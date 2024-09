Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has departed for an official visit to the Czech Republic.Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee boarded a presidential plane at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday morning, for a four-day trip to the European country.On the first day of the visit Yoon will meet Czech President Petr Pavel for a summit to discuss bilateral cooperation on nuclear energy, followed by a joint press conference.Yoon will then attend an official banquet hosted by the Czech president on Thursday.On Friday, Yoon is scheduled to meet with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and sign memorandums of understanding to formalize bilateral cooperation on trade, investment, advanced technology and supply chains.Yoon also plans to visit a Czech nuclear power facility with Fiala and seek ways to expand cooperation in major industrial sectors, including future automobiles.