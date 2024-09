Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will host a dinner meeting with the leadership of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) next week.Presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said in a press briefing Thursday that Yoon will have dinner with PPP Chairman Han Dong-hoon and other party leaders at the presidential office Tuesday.The spokesperson said the top office plans to further strengthen communication with the ruling party through various channels, and will step up cooperation to address issues that directly affect people’s lives.Yoon and the party leaders are expected to discuss key policy issues, including health care reform.PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and members of the party’s Supreme Council are also expected to attend the meeting.