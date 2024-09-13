N. Korea Tests 4.5-ton Warhead Aimed at US Military Targets in South

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: A day after South Korea said it detected a test-fire of multiple ballistic missiles from the North, the regime released images of a new weapon striking a ground target. While boasting a high explosive yield for the new ballistic missile, the North insinuated the weapon can hit a key U.S. army base in the South.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: North Korea announced that it has successfully tested a new tactical ballistic missile equipped with what it called a super-large warhead.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that the regime test-fired the weapon, dubbed the "Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5," the previous day.According to experts, the new ballistic missile may be a version of the North's KN-23 short-range missile, upgraded to carry a four-point-five-ton non-nuclear high-explosive warhead.Releasing images of a projectile plummeting to the ground, the North said the test confirmed the ballistic weapon’s striking capability against a target 320 kilometers away.Camp Humphreys, the U.S. army’s headquarters in South Korea, falls within the radius of 320 kilometers.KCNA, the North's official mouthpiece, said that regime leader Kim Jong-un was on hand at the weapons test and expressed great satisfaction.In an apparent deceptive tactic, on Wednesday the North also test-fired cruise missiles along with the Hwasongpho ballistic missile.The South Korean military said Wednesday morning that it detected multiple short-range ballistic missiles launched from the North's west-central region, and estimated that they flew about 400 kilometers.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.