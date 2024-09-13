N. Korea Tests 4.5-ton Warhead Aimed at US Military Targets in South

Anchor: A day after South Korea said it detected a test-fire of multiple ballistic missiles from the North, the regime released images of a new weapon striking a ground target. While boasting a high explosive yield for the new ballistic missile, the North insinuated the weapon can hit a key U.S. army base in the South.
Kim Bum-soo has more.
Report: North Korea announced that it has successfully tested a new tactical ballistic missile equipped with what it called a super-large warhead.
The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that the regime test-fired the weapon, dubbed the "Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5," the previous day.
According to experts, the new ballistic missile may be a version of the North's KN-23 short-range missile, upgraded to carry a four-point-five-ton non-nuclear high-explosive warhead.
Releasing images of a projectile plummeting to the ground, the North said the test confirmed the ballistic weapon’s striking capability against a target 320 kilometers away.
Camp Humphreys, the U.S. army’s headquarters in South Korea, falls within the radius of 320 kilometers.
KCNA, the North's official mouthpiece, said that regime leader Kim Jong-un was on hand at the weapons test and expressed great satisfaction.
In an apparent deceptive tactic, on Wednesday the North also test-fired cruise missiles along with the Hwasongpho ballistic missile.
The South Korean military said Wednesday morning that it detected multiple short-range ballistic missiles launched from the North's west-central region, and estimated that they flew about 400 kilometers.
Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.