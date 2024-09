Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon reiterated earlier calls for a four-way dialogue on health care reform, saying it will be difficult to resolve ongoing disputes without a consultative body involving the government, the medical community and the two main rival parties.At a Supreme Council meeting Thursday, Han said he met with medical professionals and other concerned parties over the Chuseok holiday and narrowed their differences.The ruling party chief said everyone he’d spoken with agreed that the disputes must be resolved swiftly for the sake of public health.Han promised to continue his efforts to persuade the medical community to take part in the talks.He also said public sentiment is against politicians and his party will turn over a new leaf, prioritizing issues that the people are concerned about.