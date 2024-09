Photo : YONHAP News

The North Korean women's football team defeated the world's top ranked U.S. squad in the semifinals of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup under way in Colombia, moving a step closer to winning their third World Cup title.North Korea claimed a one-nil victory over the U.S. in the semifinal match held Monday, Korea time, at the Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero in the southwestern city of Cali.The decisive goal for the North Korean team came in the 22nd minute, when Choe Il-son netted a left-footed shot.The two-time U-20 World Cup champs from 2006 and 2016 will seek to claim their third championship in a faceoff against Japan, the 2018 finalists, on September 23.It will be the first time two Asian teams are competing for the U-20 World Cup title since Pyongyang defeated China at the 2006 tournament.