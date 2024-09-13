KMA: Rain, Cooler Weather Forecast Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

The intense heat that persisted through the Chuseok holiday is likely to end Friday or Saturday, with rain and clouds in the forecast nationwide.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the capital region can expect up to 80 millimeters of rain between Thursday and Saturday, with similar levels forecast for inland areas in Gangwon Province, North Gyeongsang Province, the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, and the northern part of Jeju Island.Busan, South Gyeongsang Province, the eastern coast of Gangwon Province, and other parts of Jeju Island could see as much as 250 millimeters of rain.Heavy rains of up to 50 millimeters per hour are expected between Friday afternoon and early Saturday in the capital area, Gangwon Province and the Chungcheong provinces, while the KMA predicts those heavy rains between early Friday and early Saturday for the country's southern regions.Morning lows should range from 23 to 27 degrees Celsius on Friday, with daytime highs between 26 and 32 degrees.Morning lows are expected to drop Saturday, reaching 16 to 26 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs will fall to between 19 and 30 degrees.Heat wave alerts in place for most parts of the country are likely to be eased or lifted.