Newsweek magazine has released its 2025 list of the World's Best Specialized Hospitals, placing three South Korean institutions in the top ten for cancer care.The U.S. publication’s top 300 list for oncology included 17 South Korean institutions, most notably the Samsung Medical Center in third place, the Asan Medical Center in fifth and Seoul National University Hospital in eighth.Five South Korean hospitals were among the top 125 for neurosurgery.Looking at the magazine’s top 150 lists, four South Korean hospitals won acclaim for cardiac surgery, nine for gastroenterology and nine for pulmonology.Rankings were determined by a global survey of tens of thousands of medical professionals, as well as accreditation data and patient-reported outcome measures.