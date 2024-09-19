Pres. Yoon Embarks on Official Visit to Czech Republic to Help Land Major Nuclear Plant Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol boarded a plane for Prague on Thursday for a summit, and to help win a major nuclear energy project in the Czech Republic. Ahead of his departure Yoon expressed confidence that Korea will clinch the deal despite legal concerns.Our Heejin Koo has the details.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol departed on Thursday morning for an official four-day visit to the Czech Republic, accompanied by first lady Kim Keon-hee.On the first day of the visit Yoon will meet Czech President Petr Pavel for a summit to discuss bilateral cooperation on nuclear energy, followed by a joint press conference.Yoon will then attend an official banquet hosted by the Czech president on Thursday.Ahead of the summit Yoon said in a written interview with Reuters that he is confident that a nuclear plant construction deal with the Czech Republic will go ahead despite appeals launched by Westinghouse and EDF, which oppose the deal.In July, the Czech Republic selected Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power as the preferred bidder to build two new nuclear power units, but the U.S.-based Westinghouse and France's EDF appealed the decision after losing in the final tender round.Yoon reportedly said Seoul and Washington are working to create an "amicable atmosphere" among businesses in the nuclear energy sector and that their efforts will facilitate a smooth resolution to any disputes.The president said the South Korean government will communicate closely with the Czech government to ensure the contract is finalized seamlessly, stressing that the project’s success is of “paramount importance.”On Friday, Yoon is scheduled to meet with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and sign memoranda of understanding to formalize bilateral cooperation on trade, investment, advanced technology and supply chains.Heejin Koo, KBS World Radio News.