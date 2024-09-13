Menu Content

PPP Holds Debate to Highlight Inequity of 3 Opposition-Pushed Bills

Written: 2024-09-19 16:01:13Updated: 2024-09-19 16:28:20

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Thursday held a debate on the inequity of bills for special counsel probes into allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee and last year's military report on a Marine death as the opposition pushed with plenary votes.

At a general meeting of its representatives, PPP Rep. Yoo Sang-bum referred to the special probe bill on allegations against the first lady, stressing that no special prosecutor had ever been recommended solely by the opposition without a bipartisan agreement.

Yoo said President Yoon Suk Yeol has no choice but to veto such a bill that runs counter to the separation of legal, administrative, and judicial powers that supports democracy.

On the special probe bill regarding the military report, PPP Rep. Joo Jin-woo said recommendation procedures stipulated in the bill are unprecedented, citing the Assembly speaker's authority to infinitely veto the Supreme Court chief justice’s recommendations.

During discussions on a revision bill on the use of regional gift certificates, PPP Rep. Park Soo-min called for selectively directing state finances to help revitalize the local economy.
