Top Office Calls on Medical Community to Take Part in Dialogue as 'Duty to the People'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Presidential Office on Thursday called on the medical community to take part in the bipartisan consultative body to resolve the ongoing medical vacuum.In a briefing held at the top office earlier in the day, senior secretary for social policy Jang Sang-yoon said the medical community should not delay solving the problem by adding preconditions.Jang stressed that the government's consistent position has been that the door to dialogue is open, adding that doctors must protect the patients.The presidential secretary further emphasized the role of the doctors, calling it a "duty to the people" to come to the negotiating table and "put their heads together to find a solution."Regarding the government's position on the medical school admissions quota, Jang reiterated that it's realistically impossible to adjust the quota for the 2025 academic year, but said the government has a flexible stance for the 2026 year, as long as the medical community provides a reasonable plan with scientific basis.