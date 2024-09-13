Opposition Parties Raise Concerns over Czech Nuclear Power Plant Exports

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition party lawmakers on Thursday called for a comprehensive review of the government-led nuclear power plant export project as President Yoon Suk Yeol headed to Prague to help in South Korea's bid to win a major Czech nuclear plant deal.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers Kim Jung-ho, Kim Sung-whan, Min Hyung-bae, Huh Young and Rebuilding Korea Party(RKP) lawmaker Seo Wang-jin jointly announced during a press conference at the National Assembly Communication Center earlier in the day, that the project could lead to losses worth trillions of won.They claimed that Yoon's visit to the Czech Republic was hastily arranged, slamming the government for calling the project a '24 trillion won jackpot' despite difficulties raised by the United States.They pointed out that despite the Czech government selecting Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power as the preferred bidder for the new nuclear power plant project back in July, U.S. Westinghouse and France's EDF have objected to the decision.Instead, the opposition party lawmakers said the government should push for other renewable energy sources, instead of nuclear power plants from which would not lead to profits.