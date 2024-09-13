PM Han Urges Continued Vigilance amid Prolonged Health Care Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged government ministries and local governments not to let their guard down in ensuring there are no disruptions in emergency health care amid the prolonged dispute with the medical community over reforms.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Han said while the five-day Chuseok holiday has ended, the situation surrounding the nation's emergency health care has not improved.The prime minister, meanwhile, thanked doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other medical personnel who stayed alongside their patients during the holiday to prevent a major vacuum in emergency rooms.He also took note of patients with minor symptoms opting to visit local clinics for treatment, rather than emergency rooms at general hospitals.The prime minister then pledged to pay more heed to public concerns while pushing ahead with major reforms in health care, national pension, labor and education to prepare a better future for the nation's young people.