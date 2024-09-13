Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PM Han Urges Continued Vigilance amid Prolonged Health Care Dispute

Written: 2024-09-19 16:23:10Updated: 2024-09-19 16:39:46

PM Han Urges Continued Vigilance amid Prolonged Health Care Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged government ministries and local governments not to let their guard down in ensuring there are no disruptions in emergency health care amid the prolonged dispute with the medical community over reforms.

Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Han said while the five-day Chuseok holiday has ended, the situation surrounding the nation's emergency health care has not improved.

The prime minister, meanwhile, thanked doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other medical personnel who stayed alongside their patients during the holiday to prevent a major vacuum in emergency rooms.

He also took note of patients with minor symptoms opting to visit local clinics for treatment, rather than emergency rooms at general hospitals.

The prime minister then pledged to pay more heed to public concerns while pushing ahead with major reforms in health care, national pension, labor and education to prepare a better future for the nation's young people.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >