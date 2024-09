Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will visit New York from Monday to Saturday to attend high-level meetings at the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly.The foreign ministry said Thursday that Cho is scheduled to speak at the General Debate and attend the UN Security Council’s open debate, as well as the Peacebuilding Commission’s minister-level meetings.At the UN gatherings, Cho is set to discuss South Korea’s role in bringing about peace and sustainable development as part of the international community.Cho will also meet with his counterparts in Mexico, Indonesia, Türkiye and Australia for the so-called MIKTA foreign ministers’ meeting, and will attend events to spread global awareness about human rights issues in North Korea.He also plans to hold bilateral and multilateral talks on roughly 20 occasions with the foreign ministers of other countries and leaders of international organizations.