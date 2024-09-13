Gov't: No S. Korean Casualties Reported in Device Explosions in Lebanon

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says there were no South Korean casualties in explosions in Lebanon involving communication devices that were in the possession of the militant group Hezbollah.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong told reporters on Thursday that no South Korean casualties were confirmed with regard to the situation in the Middle East when asked to comment on the explosions.Lee said the South Korean government is keeping a close eye on the Middle East situation with serious concerns and has continuously urged related parties to seek a peaceful solution via dialogue.Hand-held radios used by Hezbollah members exploded on Wednesday across Lebanon's south, just a day after pagers used by the group’s members detonated.The Lebanese health ministry estimates that more than three-thousand people died or were injured from the two blasts.The armed group pointed the finger at its adversary Israel while Israeli officials have declined to comment on the matter.