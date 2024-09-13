Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't: No S. Korean Casualties Reported in Device Explosions in Lebanon

Written: 2024-09-19 18:35:47Updated: 2024-09-19 18:46:56

Gov't: No S. Korean Casualties Reported in Device Explosions in Lebanon

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says there were no South Korean casualties in explosions in Lebanon involving communication devices that were in the possession of the militant group Hezbollah.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong told reporters on Thursday that no South Korean casualties were confirmed with regard to the situation in the Middle East when asked to comment on the explosions.  

Lee said the South Korean government is keeping a close eye on the Middle East situation with serious concerns and has continuously urged related parties to seek a peaceful solution via dialogue.  

Hand-held radios used by Hezbollah members exploded on Wednesday across Lebanon's south, just a day after pagers used by the group’s members detonated. 

The Lebanese health ministry estimates that more than three-thousand people died or were injured from the two blasts.  

The armed group pointed the finger at its adversary Israel while Israeli officials have declined to comment on the matter.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >