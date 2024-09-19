Menu Content

Written: 2024-09-20 08:04:13Updated: 2024-09-20 09:27:51

Yoon: Nuclear Deal Will Enhance Strategic Partnership with Czech Republic

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said the construction work at the Dukovany nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic, if carried out jointly by South Korean and Czech companies as planned, will serve as a milestone for energy cooperation and economic development for both nations and will strengthen their strategic partnership.

The president made the remarks Thursday in a joint press conference, after summit talks with Czech President Petr Pavel at Prague Castle in the Czech Republic.

Yoon said the two sides agreed to expand political, economic, cultural, science, technology, security and defense cooperation, as both countries get ready to celebrate 35 years of diplomatic relations next year and 10 years of strategic cooperation.

Noting the Czech decision to select Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power as the preferred bidder for a project to build two nuclear reactors near Dukovany, Yoon also said the two nations had agreed to pursue strategic cooperation in advanced technology, energy security and climate response.

He emphasized that his government will monitor the process closely until the final contract is signed next year, to ensure its successful execution.

If the contract is finalized and construction begins, he continued, South Korea will work with the Czech Republic on every step of the design and construction process, saying he envisions a “nuclear energy alliance.”

Addressing reports of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, Yoon said Seoul and Prague have agreed to cooperate closely to ensure thorough enforcement of U.N. Security Council resolutions against the North.
