Inter-Korea

Ex-President Moon Calls for 'Complete Review' of Discourse on Peace, Unification

Written: 2024-09-20 10:23:58Updated: 2024-09-20 14:50:04

Ex-President Moon Calls for 'Complete Review' of Discourse on Peace, Unification

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in has called for a “complete review” of South Korea’s discourse on inter-Korean reunification and peace on the Korean Peninsula, now that North Korea has officially characterized the two Koreas as “hostile countries” in a state of war. 

Moon made the statements Thursday during a speech in Gwangju at an event commemorating the sixth anniversary of the Pyongyang Declaration, which Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un proclaimed after their talks in 2018.

The former president said South Korea’s incumbent government appears unwilling to carry out the review that is necessary, or incapable of doing so. 

He stressed the need for South Korea to actively engage in dialogue with the North to ensure that Seoul is not ignored or isolated in the event that Washington and Pyongyang resume dialogue under a new U.S. government. 

Moon also warned that the peninsula is facing a dangerous moment, noting the complete suspension of the inter-Korean military agreement and the trash balloons that North Korea has repeatedly sent over the border in recent weeks.
