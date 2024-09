Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the Czech Republic have agreed to support cooperation between businesses in each other’s nations on reconstruction projects in war-torn Ukraine.President Yoon Suk Yeol and Czech President Petr Pavel made the agreement in their summit Thursday at Prague Castle in the Czech Republic.In a joint press conference after the summit, Yoon said the two sides agreed to provide substantial support to help Ukrainians regain peace and normalcy.Yoon added that both governments will actively support the sharing of business information between companies based in South Korea and the Czech Republic, as well as cooperation to carry out projects and attract investment.The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration on reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, and humanitarian aid to the Eastern European country, with both leaders present.