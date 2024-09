Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean defense company LIG Nex1 has secured a three-point-seven trillion won order from Iraq for its Cheongung-II midrange surface-to-air missile defense system.In a press release Friday, the company said it signed the contract with the Iraqi defense ministry the previous day in Baghdad.Iraq has become the third country to sign a multi-trillion-won deal to purchase the system, after the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.Hanwha Systems will supply the radar for the missile system, while Hanwha Aerospace will manufacture the launchers and vehicles.Cheongung-II, a core element of South Korea's multilayered anti-missile program, is an upgraded system capable of intercepting lower-tier ballistic missiles in flight at altitudes below 40 kilometers.