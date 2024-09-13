Yoon: S. Korea, U.S. Deterring Threats from N. Korea with Nuclear Consultative Group

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said South Korea has a system to deter and respond to nuclear threats from North Korea without acquiring its own nuclear weapons, having formed a nuclear consultative group with the United States.In an interview with a Czech newspaper released during his official visit to the country, Yoon said South Korea intends to work within the U.S. alliance to strengthen the allies’ extended deterrence capabilities against North Korea, as well as to build South Korea’s own defense capabilities.The South Korean leader said since the two countries agreed to establish the nuclear consultative group during his state visit to the U.S. in April, they have begun working on joint enforcement of conventional and nuclear integration.He said Seoul, Washington and Tokyo are also increasing efforts to promote security and peace in the Indo-Pacific region through a trilateral cooperation system they established after their leaders met for a summit at Camp David in August.Asked about Seoul's nuclear energy policy, Yoon said the nation has revived its nuclear energy ecosystem by abolishing its earlier nuclear phaseout policy, resuming the construction of nuclear power plants, continuing to operate existing facilities and developing technology for small modular reactors.The president also talked about the need to expand economic cooperation with Prague in cutting-edge industries such as batteries, robotics and future vehicles.