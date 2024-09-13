Czech President Believes S. Korea is Best Choice for Nuclear Power

Photo : YONHAP News

Czech President Petr Pavel called South Korea the best choice for the nuclear power plant project based on several criteria, saying he believes the Asian nation has great potential to expand its nuclear power exports to other European countries.In an interview with Arirang TV and aired on Friday, the Czech president said his government considers South Korea's proposal to be the best based on all evaluation criteria, adding that if successful with the first project, the two countries can continue forward with other projects.Regarding the dispute raised by Westinghouse against Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP), Pavel said the Czech government is closely monitoring the ongoing legal dispute while expressing hope for a successful resolution.He added that if the legal dispute between KHNP and Westinghouse is resolved, it will be mutually beneficial for both parties.The Czech also called South Korea a part of a "family of democratic countries," adding that Seoul and Prague and not just economic partners, but also partners in tourism and culture.