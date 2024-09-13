Menu Content

Professor Slams China for Misappropriating S. Korea's Culture Under Pretext of Ethnic Koreans

Written: 2024-09-20 16:11:56Updated: 2024-09-20 16:28:18

Photo : KBS

Amid controversy over China's designation of dolsot bibimbap cooking method as its regional intangible cultural heritage, Professor Seo Kyoung-duk of Sungshin Women's University criticized the move, while calling on the government to strongly respond to the issue.

Taking to his social media page on Friday, Professor Seo, who's known for promoting Korean culture and history, said a search on China's Baidu Encyclopedia described dolsot or stone pot bibimbap to be unique to the Joseonjok people, or ethnic Koreans in China.

He further explained that the Chinese encyclopedia described dolsot bibimbap as being unique to the Joseonjok people of the Korean Peninsula, as well as in Heilongjiang, Jilin Province and Liaoning in northeastern China.

Seo slammed China for repeatedly exploiting Joseonjok people in its attempt to appropriate Korea's culture, citing the Korean folk dance 'nongakmu' being designated as a Chinese national intangible cultural asset by calling it 'Joseonjok nongakmu' in 2008.

Professor Seo said the South Korean government should urgently come up with countermeasures against China's repeated misappropriation of Korea's culture.
