With heavy rain forecast nationwide over the weekend, the government held a meeting to review the situation and discuss countermeasures.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced Friday that Minister Lee Sang-min chaired a meeting of 15 related organizations and 17 city and provincial government officials, who shared weather outlooks and reviewed possible responses.The meeting focused on steps to take in response to landslides, river overflow and flooding in underground spaces.Lee vowed the government will do its utmost to minimize casualties from the heavy rain, while asking the public to refrain from approaching dangerous areas such as mountain valleys, riversides and low-lying areas.The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast up to 300 millimeters of rain for the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and up to 150 millimeters for the rest of the country, accompanied by strong winds.