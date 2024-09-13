Berlin Mitte District Council Passes Resolution to Preserve Statue of Peace

Photo : KBS News

The Statue of Peace in Berlin has won support from the local district council, but it remains uncertain whether it can stay where it is with the deadline for its removal looming in a little more than a week.On Thursday the Berlin Mitte District Council passed a resolution to ensure the permanent preservation of the statue, which honors the Korean victims of sexual slavery at the hands of the Japanese empire before and during World War II.The resolution passed with 27 votes in favor, 15 against and seven abstentions, and the district council also adopted a petition calling for the preservation of the statue in its current location.Berlin Mitte district mayor Stefanie Remlinger, who appeared before the council, said she plans to speak to the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan next week to discuss potentially moving the statue to a private property that's easily accessible if it's forced to move from its current location.Previously, Berlin mayor Kai Wegner suggested it might be advisable to remove the statue after years of disputes involving Japan and South Korea.