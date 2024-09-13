China to Gradually Resume Imports of Japanese Fishery Products

Photo : YONHAP News

China has decided to gradually resume importing Japanese fishery products, after taking part in global activities to monitor wastewater discharged from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.The Chinese foreign ministry announced Friday that Beijing and Tokyo had reached the decision after multiple consultations on the wastewater issue.The ministry said China will gradually resume the imports after joining the monitoring under the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency and carrying out its own sampling efforts.China banned all Japanese fishery imports in August last year to protect Chinese consumers from risks associated with radioactive contamination.Since the ban, the Japanese government and businesses had repeatedly called on China to resume importing Japanese fishery goods.China was the largest export destination for Japanese seafood in 2022, buying about one-fifth of all the marine products the country shipped overseas, according to Japan’s agriculture and fisheries ministry.