Photo : YONHAP News

Forensic authorities say last month’s electric vehicle fire in Incheon may have started with a battery pack under the car.The Incheon Metropolitan Police said the National Forensic Service delivered the assessment Friday, saying the battery pack may have caught fire and caused the car to burst into flames in the underground parking lot where it was parked.But the National Forensic Service said it could not extract any data from the car’s battery management system, which was too badly burned.The police plan to continue their investigation into the fire.