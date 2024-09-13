Menu Content

Pres. Yoon Proposes S. Korea and Czech Republic Achieve Renaissance in Nuclear Plants

Written: 2024-09-20 18:46:26Updated: 2024-09-20 18:54:50

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has proposed that South Korea and the Czech Republic become what he termed “Team Czech-Korea” to achieve “a renaissance in nuclear power plants.”

Yoon made the call on Friday during a business forum in Prague jointly hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KCCI) and the Czech Chamber of Commerce as he noted that “Team Korea” was selected as the preferred bidder for the Czech Republic’s nuclear power plant construction project earlier in July. 

Stressing the need to continue the momentum of the two countries’ cooperation in nuclear power plants, Yoon vowed to pursue the adoption of a Trade and Investment Promotion Framework (TIPF) between Seoul and Prague to lay the foundation for comprehensive cooperation in all industries.

Friday’s forum saw the attendance of KCCI Chairman Chey Tae-won, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Eui-sun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and POSCO Group Chairman Chang In-hwa. 

Friday marked the first time for the heads of the nation’s top four conglomerates to accompany the president on an overseas trip this year.
