KMA: Deluge of Over 80mm/hr. Reported in Gimhae, Rain Alerts Issued

Photo : YONHAP News

A deluge of more than 80 millimeters per hour is being reported in the southeastern city of Gimhae on Saturday, as heavy rain alerts are in place for the southern region, eastern Gangwon, and central Chungcheong provinces.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), rain clouds have blanketed the entire nation, with the rainfall being accompanied by strong winds from the effects of Typhoon Pulasan approaching the Korean Peninsula.As much as over 180 millimeters of additional rain are forecast for Busan, Ulsan, and along the coast of South Gyeongsang Province, over 120 millimeters in Daejeon, Sejong, and southern parts of Chungcheong region, and 100 millimeters elsewhere in the country.Strong winds, at an instant maximum speed of 20 meters per second, are expected along the southern coast and on Jeju Island, with strong wind alerts issued for all waters surrounding the peninsula.While the rain is projected to subside starting in the capital region late Saturday afternoon, the deluge is expected to continue in the southern regions through Sunday.