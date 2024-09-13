Yoon Anticipates Formation of 'Nuclear Power Alliance' with Czech Republic

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on an official trip to the Czech Republic, anticipated the two sides to form a "nuclear power alliance" looking into the next 100 years based on their decade-long strategic partnership.In a joint statement following a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Friday, Yoon said he had talked about institutionalizing a comprehensive nuclear cooperation on the occasion of Seoul's participation in the Dukovany nuclear power plant project.Yoon said the two sides agreed to continue close communication to ensure a smooth completion of pending procedures until the final contract signing, and for the project to become a model case for their future-oriented cooperation.Fiala, for his part, said the Dukovany project will be an opportunity for a significant development in the strategic partnership and economic cooperation between the two countries.Referring to the memorandum of understanding(MOU) on cooperation in high-speed railways, Yoon said the MOU has set the foundation for Korean companies to contribute to the industrial development of the Czech Republic, and to enter the European rail market.