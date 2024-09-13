Menu Content

Human Rights Chief Calls for More Effective Social Safety Net for Youth

Written: 2024-09-21 14:57:37Updated: 2024-09-21 14:59:30

Human Rights Chief Calls for More Effective Social Safety Net for Youth

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's human rights watchdog called for a more effective social safety net for young people, marking the fifth national Youth Day.

In a statement on Saturday, National Human Rights Commission Chairman Ahn Chang-ho said there has been a lack of social interest and discussion concerning young people compared to children and seniors, as well as insufficient policy support for the youth.

He then called to improve the social safety net that is timely and sufficient, referring to the "Framework Act on Youth" stipulating state and municipal duty to provide support measures to allow young people to realize human dignity and value.

Taking note of the nation's suicide rate among the youth topping the OECD rankings in 2020, Ahn called for a comprehensive support system to protect young people's physical and mental health.

He also called to secure a stable foundation to provide customized social services to youths in vulnerable groups, in addition to strengthening social security so that young people can maintain a life worthy of human dignity even in situations of unemployment and poverty.
