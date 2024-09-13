Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

UN Rapporteur: N. Korea Reinforcing Control Over People Since Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

Written: 2024-09-21 15:16:14Updated: 2024-09-21 15:30:46

UN Rapporteur: N. Korea Reinforcing Control Over People Since Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations rapporteur on North Korea's human rights said Pyongyang is reinforcing control of its people after lifting restrictions on fundamental freedoms that were introduced in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

According to Voice of America(VOA), Elizabeth Salmon made such assessments of worsened human rights situation inside the communist regime in a report submitted to the 79th UN General Assembly.

Salmon said North Korean people's right to freedom of movement, right to work, right to food, and right to freedom of expression, including access to information, are being restricted.

She said the regime has significantly repressed private commercial activities as "anti-social behavior," which are means of making a living for many people, while reinstating public executions and trials, bolstering control over its people through fear.

The rapporteur said Pyongyang holds several obligations related to accountability regarding criminal prosecution, institutional reforms, truth-seeking, and reparations for human rights violations committed within its jurisdiction.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >