Court Issues Pretrial Detention Warrant for Trainee Doctor Over Alleged 'Medical Blacklist'

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has issued a warrant for pretrial detention of a trainee doctor who drew up a list of doctors and medical students not participating in collective action against the medical school quota hike.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday issued the warrant for the trainee doctor, identified by his surname Jeong, on charges of violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crime, citing concern over destruction of evidence.According to the prosecution and the police, Jeong allegedly created the so-called "medical blacklist," including personal information, before sharing it multiple times on Telegram chatrooms and an online community of doctors and medical students.Jeong is also suspected of creating and sharing a similar list during the 2020 healthcare strike.This is the first warrant issued since the government and the medical community began to lock horns over the quota hike and other healthcare reforms in February.