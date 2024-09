Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged support for young people across the nation, emphasizing his commitment to reflect the aspirations for fairness of the young generation.In celebration of the fifth national Youth Day on Saturday, President Yoon said on social media that young people view society with a perspective that is more fair and just compared to anyone else, emphasizing that the youth is the most important partner for the administration.Yoon also highlighted young people's contributions across various fields, including science, technology, and the arts, adding that the passion of the youth is the driving force behind the future of South Korea.The president also stressed that that the government will always stand by the youth.