Yoon Returns from Official Visit to Czech Republic

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has returned home from his four-day official visit to the Czech Republic.Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee landed at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, early Sunday from Prague.Yoon, the first South Korean president to make an official visit to the European country in nine years, held summit talks with Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala and asked for their cooperation and support for Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power's (KHNP) bid to win a deal to build two nuclear power plants in Dukovany.The KHNP was chosen as a preferred bidder for the deal in July.Yoon and Fiala adopted a joint statement committing to strengthening the two countries' strategic partnership in a variety of sectors, including nuclear power, trade, investment, science, technology, telecommunications and cyber security.During Yoon's official visit, the two nations signed a total of 56 memoranda of understanding and established the Trade and Investment Promotion Framework.