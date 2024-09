Photo : YONHAP News

About 15-hundred people evacuated their homes nationwide due to torrential rains that battered the southern regions on Saturday.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, as of 6 a.m. Sunday, one-thousand-501 people from about one-thousand households were temporarily forced to evacuate their homes in seven cities and provinces, including Busan, North Gyeongsang and South Gyeongsang Provinces.About 680 people of the evacuees have yet to return to their homes, with most of them staying at temporary shelters.Authorities reported 162 cases of damage to public facilities, including 107 flooded roads.In Busan, a large sinkhole occurred on a road in the Sasang District on Saturday morning.A total of 231 cases of damage to private facilities were reported, including 170 flooded homes, while four-thousand-116 hectares of farmland have been flooded.