Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur has picked up his first two assists of the season, helping his club with the second win of the season.Son set up Brennan Johnson's 28th-minute goal in a match against Brentford on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, breaking the 1-1 draw and putting the team in front.Captain Son again set up James Maddison's goal near the end of the second half, cementing the victory.It was his first and second assist of the 2024-2025 EPL season.With the strong performance, Son was named the Man of the Match in a fan vote on the league's official website after the game, claiming 53 percent of some 16-thousand-600 votes.