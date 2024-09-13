Quad Leaders Condemn N. Korea's Pursuit of Nuclear Weapons, Reaffirm Commitment to Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Australia have condemned North Korea's "destabilizing" ballistic missile launches and pursuit of nuclear weapons and reaffirmed their commitment to the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued a joint statement to that effect on Saturday after the four countries' so-called Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware.In the "Wilmington Declaration," the Quad leaders urged North Korea to abide by all its obligations under the United Nations Security Council resolutions, refrain from further provocations and engage in substantive dialogue.The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and called on all countries to fully implement these Security Council resolutions.The leaders also expressed "deep" concerns about countries that are strengthening military ties with Pyongyang, saying that it undermines the global nonproliferation regime.