N. Korean Diplomat: N. Korea Won't Tolerate Any Hostile Acts

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has warned that Pyongyang will not tolerate any hostile acts that threaten its sovereignty, dignity, and the well-being of its people and will protect the peace and security on the Korean Peninsula with strong force.According to the Rodong Sinmun on Sunday, Choe made the remarks in a speech at the fourth Eurasian Women's Forum held from Wednesday to Friday in Saint Petersburg, Russia.Choe reportedly said that the security situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula is in a vicious cycle of heightened tensions and confrontation due to the United States and its followers seeking an exclusive alliance.The top diplomat then reaffirmed North Korea's continued support for Russia's war against Ukraine, echoing Moscow's claim that the Russian military and people are having a "holy war" to protect its sovereignty and security against the hegemonic policies of hostile forces.Choe said that the forum, organized by the Russian government, will serve as an important opportunity to establish true cooperative relations and build mutually beneficial and constructive relations in various fields in Eurasia, adding that North Korea will develop friendly relations with all countries that pursue justice and autonomy.Choe also attended the inaugural BRICS Women's Forum, which was held as part of the Eurasian Women's Forum.